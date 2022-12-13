Re: US ‘closer than ever’ to viewing situation in West Bank as apartheid – Middle East Monitor





“Simple criteria of nationhood that no one except only the indoctrinated can see as applying to Jews. No common territory, no common language, no common history, no common culture.”

Common Territory-Jewish homeland as described in the Bible (Old & New Testaments), Quran, Ancient and modern historical writings, archaeological findings, museums etc etc, and as now reconstituted in the land of Israel.

Common Language– Hebrew, the ancient language of the Jews, recently revived and modernized.

Common History-Absolutely, and shared by Jews all over the world, despite denials by haters such as yourself, Helen and others who comment on MEMO.

Common Culture-there are numerous cultural similarities shared by Jews from every part of the world, whether from Yemen, India, China, New York, Moscow, Paris, Warsaw or Nairobii.

True, there are differences as well due to the long separations by geography and time, as well as cultural assimilations and intermarriages. But the bottom line is that Jews are just as much a people as are Germans, Turks, Japanese, French, Italians etc. And American Jews are Just as much Jews as Italian Americans are Italian. Even if they have different customs, language,territory etc than those who currently live in the motherland.





