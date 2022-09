Re: US ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Iran nuclear deal – Middle East Monitor





So … which side caved?

1. Are the IRGC still a designated terrorist entity?

2. Will the IAEA continue to follow their noses to see where the Iranians have attempted to make advances towards a bomb?

3. Are sanctions abatement in stages to confirm Iranian compliance?

4. No guarantees that a future President cannot accept the terms of the JCPOA

Well … ?





Source link