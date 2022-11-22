Re: US calls on the Houthis to stop threats to international maritime trade





Nine years into a civil war initiated by the Houthis, backed by the Iranians, verbal requests from the Americans are worth nothing. Military intervention is needed against Iran and the Houthi. World War II was not won by pleading with Germany and Japan to stop doing bad things.

Sir Winston Churchill said of the Munich Agreement with Germany in 1938 and of Prime Minister Chamberlain;

“You had a choice of war or dishonour, you chose dishonour, now you have war.”

More recently president Obama chose not to confront Russia over the Crimea and now there is war in the Ukraine.





