



Germany is currently facing a grave and escalating problem of gang rapes, with record-high numbers reported last year. These heinous crimes seriously threaten women’s safety in the country. Disturbingly, half of these crimes were committed by foreigners, highlighting the need for immediate attention and comprehensive solutions.

Alarming Statistics and Impact

In 2022, Germany witnessed an alarming total of 789 gang rapes, averaging more than two such assaults per day or 15 per week. These shocking figures represent a distressing new record, surpassing the 677 cases reported in 2021 and the 380 cases in 2017. Each week, the lives of 15 women and girls are destroyed by the horrific abuse they suffer at the hands of multiple assailants.

Since 2015, Germany has witnessed a disturbing surge in sexual violence, raising concerns about the impact of migration policies implemented during Angela Merkel’s tenure as Chancellor. The influx of over one million predominantly male migrants from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East has coincided with the alarming rise in these crimes. However, there are growing concerns that authorities may be downplaying the issue, possibly to prevent anti-immigration sentiments.

Foreign Perpetrators and Migration Background

The statistics reveal that foreigners, predominantly Syrians, and Afghans, were responsible for half of the reported gang rapes in Germany. It is important to note that the migration background of the remaining perpetrators is unknown, as this information has not been collected or published. Their history of open borders and granting hordes of illegals citizenship over the years further complicates the evaluation of precise backgrounds.

Germany’s Imported Problem and Cultural Factors

Germany is grappling with an imported problem in relation to gang rapes. Similar challenges can be observed in Scandinavian countries as well. The mass influx of young men from predominantly Muslim countries, where different values and customs prevail, has created various complications. These men exhibit a will to humiliate and degrade their victims, making it clear that their actions are driven by a demonstration of power rather than the instinctual gratification associated with typical cases of rape.





Source link