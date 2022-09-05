Re: US-based Evangelical Christian group seizes Palestinian land





“Herodotus referred to them as Palestinians. Well to be precise Palaestina.”

>>Herodotus did refer to Palestine. However, it is not clear which people he referred to. Also, He seemed to identify Palestine as what we now call “Gaza”.

Herodotus DID NOT refer to all of the area as Palestine, nor did he refer to all te people as Palestinians. Face it Poohead, you screwed up again

The name Palestine was certainly derived from one of the so-called Sea-Peoples that settled in Pileshet on the eastern Mediterranean coast at the end of the 13th century BC. Pileshet consisted of five Philistine city-states (with kings of) Gat, Ashdod,Gaza, Ashkelon and Ekron. The stories of each of these city-states are told in the Bible accompanied with famous individuals such as Samson, David and Goliath. The Philistines were a

strong entity and different from their contemporaneous Israelites (later Judah) to the east and

bordering to the north with Phoenicia. Numerous excavations of the past 65 years can testify to these geographical regions. However, at the end of the 8th century BC the Philistines were defeated (in 702 BC) by Sennacherib and never regained their ancestral importance since then.

Herodotus wrote in 464 BC which is just 120 years after the fall of the First Temple of Jerusalem in 586 BC. That is probably why Herodotus did not mention Jerusalem or its destroyed temple nor did he mention any city in in the area, with the exception of Ashkelon, which he said was in Syria..





