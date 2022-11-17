Re: US asks Netanyahu not to give defence job to extremist Smotrich

INDIANS (ET)Re: US asks Netanyahu not to give defence job to extremist SmotrichINDIANS (ET) by comredg on November 17, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Shabbos vet zayn 4.31 Pm Freitag. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China ‘crab-walking’ away from zero-Covid, hardline diplomacy here to stay, Australia’s Kevin Rudd says next article Re: Israel kills 18-year-old Palestinian The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel forces arrest 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid Re: Israel forces arrest 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid Re: Egypt: Alaa Abdelfattah’s lawyer denied visit – Middle East Monitor Re: Tunisia: Ennahda condemns official ‘courtesy’ towards Israel at COP27 – Middle East Monitor Re: Turkish FM discusses Ukraine war with Estonian, Latvian counterparts Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email