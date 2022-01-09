Re: US arrests man for spying on Sisi’s political opponents – Middle East Monitor





This “big lie” narrative is about one side claiming they did nothing wrong and refusing responsibility for it. The need to label it evil is indicative of the lack of factual content in their denials. Both sides always cheat and always have. Biden’s cheating paid off more. A year later still desperate to deflect culpability Biden is just exposing his own insecurity over having promoted a big lie himself. We aren’t going to achieve equal voting rights by skewing factions of the electorate and making Americans’ votes worth different amounts. Until Biden breaks down and comes clean the history books will crucify him for his “big lie” deflection.





Source link