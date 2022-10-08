Re: US approves potential $3bn in defence sale to Kuwait- Pentagon

You are sounding more and more juvenile these days. I have
already asked you and you were never able to give me a reply: if not
the Palestinians, who and where are the indigenous people of that land
is the question?
Saddam Hussein stood by the Palestinians from day number one and
for the Palestinians to betray him after all that he had done for
them would make them look very treacherous. But guess what, it was
not only the Palestinians that Kuwait expelled, there were
about a million Yemenis working in Kuwait who were also expelled.
The Jew benefits the most when there are conflicts within the Arab
communities.