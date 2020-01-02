MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US and Russian soldiers in Syria fist fightMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on January 2, 2020 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It wouldn’t be Christmas without a fistfight. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel’s Netanyahu says will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases next article Por derrumbe cierran el Cañón del Sumidero The author admin you might also like Re: US and Russian soldiers in Syria fist fight Re: Buying time for Israel – Middle East Monitor Re: Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Cyprus Re: Vice-president: No plan in region without Turkey will succeed Re: Israel’s Netanyahu says will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email