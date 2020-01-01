Re: US and Russian soldiers in Syria fist fight

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: US and Russian soldiers in Syria fist fightMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on January 1, 2020 add comment 27 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest they control both Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel’s countdown to achieve the ‘alternative homeland’ in Jordan begins next article Video. Trágico accidente en autopista Monterrey-Saltillo deja lesionados The author admin you might also like Re: UN expert praises ICC war crimes probe on Israel Re: Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency Re: Iran gave six crushing blows to US and allies in the region Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email