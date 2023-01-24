Re: UNRWA employees in Gaza to start partial strike





February 28, 1949

The Consul at Jerusalem (Burdett)

to the Secretary of State – secret

Would be most useful if US would quickly make available its own

appropriation and indicate in some other way additional concern for

700,000 homeless people living largely in tents under most distressing

circumstances in this weather. My own feeling is that the United

States has accumulated an enormous moral and even financial

responsibility in the situation in our justifiable zeal for creation

of a state. Nevertheless these people have been displaced either by

force, or terrorism or have fled because of their own fear. Even if

the American public has not been told about Deir Yassin massacre, all

Arabs know about it a and all Arabs with whom Commission has talked

have either implicitly or directly blamed US and UN for displacing

700,000 persons.

