Re: UNRWA employees in Gaza to start partial strike

February 28, 1949
The Consul at Jerusalem (Burdett)
to the Secretary of State – secret
Would be most useful if US would quickly make available its own
appropriation and indicate in some other way additional concern for
700,000 homeless people living largely in tents under most distressing
circumstances in this weather. My own feeling is that the United
States has accumulated an enormous moral and even financial
responsibility in the situation in our justifiable zeal for creation
of a state. Nevertheless these people have been displaced either by
force, or terrorism or have fled because of their own fear. Even if
the American public has not been told about Deir Yassin massacre, all
Arabs know about it a and all Arabs with whom Commission has talked
have either implicitly or directly blamed US and UN for displacing
700,000 persons.
