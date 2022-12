Re: Unilever says lawsuit with Ben & Jerry's to stop sale of Israel business is 'resolved'





Mistake, m o r o n !!!!

As per the agreement, Ben and Jerry’s has effectively boycotted Judeo-Nazi colonialism

I get that your Alzheimer’s forces you to simply paste comments that you thought were meaningful in the past — say 30 or 40 years ago.

News for you, Nazi-loving swine: In this one Judeo-Nazis have clearly lost and BDS has won.

Live with it and Zion heil!





Source link