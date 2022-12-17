close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Unilever says lawsuit with Ben & Jerry's to stop sale of Israel business is 'resolved'

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 47 views
no thumb


Not one major company in the world and not one major country in the world boycotts Israel. As a matter of fact if you check the statistics the GDP of Israel has increased all the way through the pandemic. For a small country Israel is approaching half a trillion dollar GDP a year. And if you want to talk boycotts you do know that the very very liberal EU buys over half a billion dollars in produce from the settlements in the West Bank. You can find these oranges in markets in London Copenhagen and Berlin. You are not alone here in the acting about Israel’s fears, when Israel is a strong proud Tough Country that contributes so much to the world. What makes you think after three quarters of a century that there will be a country called Palestine? Will never happen



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response