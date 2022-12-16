Re: Unilever says lawsuit with Ben & Jerry's to stop sale of Israel business is 'resolved'





Unilever found out the hard way, like AirBNB, not to try and boycott the Jews. Unilever shareholders saw the value of their shares drop precipitously. Stockholders and pension funds sued Unilever. Then Unilever relented and sold the icecream business in Israel and Judea Samaria to Israeli Avi Zinger. He (or his corporation) is no longer a licensee but the owner of the brand in Judea and Samaria and Israel.

Ben and Jerry’s board in the United States which initiated the folly of trying to boycott Israel and Judea and Samaria lost big time. They now have no control of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream business in Israel or Judea and Samaria and they receive no revenues or royalties from the sale of such ice cream there. They have lost their law suit to block the sale and forced to settle with Unilever.

This is a big loss for the directors of Ben & Jerry’s and for BDS it is a massive loss.





