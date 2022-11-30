Re: Undercover Israel soldier leaves Qatar after his past revealed

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Undercover Israel soldier leaves Qatar after his past revealedMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 30, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Shoo – nasty Khazar, blocked. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israeli military detains & surveils school activists next article WATCH: Joe Biden leads 'USA! USA!' chant after USMNT win vs. Iran The author comredg you might also like Re: On International Solidarity Day, PRC Urges Int’l Community to Stand Up for Palestinian Refugees’ Right of Return – Middle East Monitor Re: UN official calls for legal framework to protect Palestinian women from violence Re: Israel designate-Premier appoints far-right Ben-Gvir as new Security Minister Re: What British comedian, David Baddiel, gets wrong about Israel and anti-Semitism Re: Yusra Mardini: The Syrian Olympic athlete who swam for three hours to save lives Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email