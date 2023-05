Re: Under united, well-organised Resistance, Israel gives up its long-term goals in Gaza





A reality check:

5 Islamic Jihad leaders have been killed

There has been no Western condemnation of Israel’s actions.

Neither Hama’s, Hezbollah nor Iran have come to help Islamic Jihad, despite only last week claiming that all four groups surround Israel and will act together.

Israel also successfully tested David’s Sling. Soon the Iron Beam laser system will come on stream.





