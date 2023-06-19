Re: 'Undeniable proof' uncovered that Zionist agents targeted Jews in Iraq

The Jew and the Jew alone caused all of the problems for Iraq.
Ari Shavit – Haaretz – March 4, 2003
In the course of
the past year, a new belief has emerged in the town: the belief in
war against Iraq. That ardent faith was disseminated by a small
group of 25 or 30 neoconservatives, almost all of them
Jewish, almost all of them intellectuals, people who are
mutual friends and cultivate one another and are convinced that
political ideas are a major driving force of
history.
Alan Dershowtiz – Frederick Kagan – Bill
Kristol – Henry Kissinger – Charles Krauthammer – Irving Kristol –
Bret Stephens – James Schlesinger – Daniel Pipes – John Podhoretz
– Danielle Pletka – Joshua Bolten -David Frum – Kimberly Kagan –
David Wurmser Norman Podhoretz – Donald Kagan – Paul Wolfowitz –
Douglas Feith – Richard Perle – Marc Grossman – Robert Kagan – Dov
Zakheim – Scooter Libby – Eliot Cohen – Stephen Bryen – Elliot
Abrams