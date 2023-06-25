Re: 'Undeniable proof' uncovered that Zionist agents targeted Jews in Iraq

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 'Undeniable proof' uncovered that Zionist agents targeted Jews in IraqMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 25, 2023 add comment 30 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Is he wrong tho? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Honduran president announces security measures after massacre of 11 in pool hall next article Re: Morocco intercepts over 25,000 migration attempts in 2023 The author comredg you might also like Re: Qatar to buy stake in US basketball and ice hockey teams Re: 'Do you support attacks on Palestinians?' Jerusalem Post asks in Twitter poll Re: Morocco intercepts over 25,000 migration attempts in 2023 Re: The condemnation of settler attacks on Palestinians is steeped in hypocrisy Re: Lebanon stays off money laundering watch list Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email