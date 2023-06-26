MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN warns of West Bank violence spiralling out of control, new settler outpostsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 26, 2023 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The French were Colonial overlords … they just gave up on their colonies Get it? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Titan sub tragedy: US Coast Guard ‘taking all precautions’ in case bodies found next article Shah Rukh Khan Wishes He Could Dance To Chaiyya Chaiyya For PM Modi's Welcome At White House: But They Wouldn't… The author comredg you might also like Re: Russian airstrikes kill 9 civilians in Syria’s Idlib – Middle East Monitor Re: UN warns of West Bank violence spiralling out of control, new settler outposts Re: The condemnation of settler attacks on Palestinians is steeped in hypocrisy Re: Qatar to buy stake in US basketball and ice hockey teams Re: 'Do you support attacks on Palestinians?' Jerusalem Post asks in Twitter poll Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email