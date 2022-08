Re: UN told Israel’s imposition of apartheid must be ‘wake-up call’ to end impunity – Middle East Monitor





‘Shvair tsu zayn a Yid’ was an expression of my uncle … the burden of being ‘the outsider’ / ‘the other’ was a burden the Jew always had to face head on … in the Diaspora

BUT … this was not to be the fate of an Israeli Jew … who lived life in a sovereign Jewish State

Israel exists for the sake of the continuity of the Jewish People .., full stop

Its raison d’être is to be the ‘safe harbour’ for the Jewish People … protected by a Jewish military in their ancient Homeland

Mission Accomplished ….





