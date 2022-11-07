close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: UN shouldn’t be ‘trapped’ by ‘weaponised’ definition of anti-Semitism, say scholars – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 20 views
no thumb


Luckily, there’s a handy definition which has been almost universally adopted.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response