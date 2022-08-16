Re: UN seeks to extend and expand Yemen truce with 4-point plan

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN seeks to extend and expand Yemen truce with 4-point planMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 16, 2022 add comment 27 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I bet the Yemeni people are very grateful they are not Palestinians. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Chinese ship docks in Sri Lanka despite security concerns from India, US next article Incumbent Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker, and Chase Oliver are running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate The author comredg you might also like Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Al-Aqsa complex amid Gaza attacks Re: Israel's 'victory' celebration was premature: the defining war in Gaza Is yet to be fought Re: How Israel oppresses the Palestinians Re: Israel's 'victory' celebration was premature: the defining war in Gaza Is yet to be fought Re: More is required for Gaza by the Arab and international community Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email