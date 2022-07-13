Re: UN Security Council struggles to strike Syria aid deal as mandate expires





Aluf Eitan Ben Eliyahu (born 1944)[1] is a retired major general in the Israel Defense Forces and was the Commander of the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

Eliyahu’s father was born in Khorramshahr, Iran, and in 1922 immigrated to British-mandated Palestine; Eliyahu’s mother was from Macedonia.[2][3] Eliyahu himself was born in Jerusalem in 1944.[1] During the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Eliyahu shot down two Egyptian fighters as he led a squadron of F-4 Phantoms. June 27 1979 over Lebanon, while flying an F-15 Eagle as part of a 4 ship formation, he shot down a Syrian MiG 21 with the M61 cannon scoring the first recorded guns kill (the 3rd air to air kill) for the F-15. In 1981 he flew as fighter escort during Operation Opera, which resulted in the destruction of Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor.[1] Eliyahu served as commander of an F-15 squadron, member of the IAF Aerobatic Team,[4] a base commander, head of the Operational Requirements Division, and in 1987 was appointed Head of Operations for the IAF.[5] On July 1, 1996 Eliyahu was promoted to Commander of the IAF.[6] Over the course of his tenure Eliyahu focused on extending the range of IAF operations, especially in regard to Iran.[1] As such, Eliyahu ordered 25 F-15I fighters, which had a longer range than Israel’s previously purchased F-15s.[1] Eliyahu stepped down as IAF commander on April 4, 2000.[6]





Source link