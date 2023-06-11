Re: UN probes Israel's expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer Salah Hamouri

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN probes Israel's expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer Salah HamouriMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 11, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Without 181 no Israel. No legal remit for Partition. The end! IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Four Indigenous Children Survive Plane Crash in Amazon Jungle next article At White House Pride event, a sunny reprieve from a fog of antagonism The author comredg you might also like Re: Hamas: 'Barbaric settler attacks will not scare Palestinians' Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil Re: Iranian, French presidents discuss nuke deal, Ukraine war in rare phone call Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email