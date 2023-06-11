Re: UN probes Israel's expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer Salah Hamouri





“Palestine together with Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon remained under the Ottoman rule for 400 years and then under British or French rule for 30 years.”

And HOW did it happen that the Ottoman rule was CHANGED to British or French rule?

“All of them became independent except for Palestine.”

Palestine became independent too.

Eastern Palestine became Jordan [1946].

Western Palestine became Israel [1948].

“On what basis would you say the European Jews who…according [to] their own DNA are 100% European can have a claim on that land?”

What you are doing now is known rhetorically as “begging-the-question” — instead of arguing the question. It’s a nasty little habit and a favorite game that you play, but if you pulled that little stunt in a court of law, the judge would sustain an objection (against you) of “assuming facts not in evidence.”

And if you PERSISTED w/ that gambit, even after being so admonished, you could be sanctioned — penalized — for it.

All right, I’m finished w/ the lecture. Now, if you will pay attention, I will try to answer the [actually bogus] question you asked:

It is the aggregate of THE JEWISH PEOPLE — not individuals (of any sort); not “Jews” or “European Jews” or Mizrahi Jews, etc — which has a “claim on the land.”

This was clearly recognized in Recitals 2 & 3 of the Palestine Mandate Preamble. I suggest you read them over, and see how they are worded. https://avalon.law.yale.Edu/20th_century/palmanda.asp

If you wish to argue that European Jews are not genetically part of the Jewish People, then you must show — a priori [viz., before you do anything else] — that they do not share more DNA w/ the Jewish People than they do w/ other persons (i.e., w/ gentiles, non-Jews) regardless of where those other persons live.

Candidly, I don’t think you can make such a showing — but, in any case, that’s the answer to the inquiry at the end of your post.





