Re: UN probes Israel's expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer Salah Hamouri





“Same way the Jews did…[acquire the land]”

Oh? — you mean by assisting the Allied Powers in WW1: to help them to wrest the geographical area of Palestine from the Ottomans, as the Jews of Palestine had done?

Don’t think so. Very few Arabs were in on helping the Allies — and virtually NONE of those Arabs were Palestinian Arabs.

And in fact, of the handful of Pallys who actually were engaged AT ALL in that struggle, they were — like Hajj Amin al-Husseini (Grand Mufti-to-be, and ultimately a Nazi ally) — partisans of the OTTOMAN side, and against the Allied forces: a glaring fact which was assuredly not lost on the likes of David Lloyd George, or even on a certain Thomas Edward Lawrence (of Arabia).

“Same way the Jews did [acquire the land], through auspices of the UN offer under Resolution 181.”

Not so. I’ve shown you — in considerable detail (and on multiple occasions) — WHY your assertion amounts to a steaming pile of horse manure. Once again:

— Resolution 181 was a General Assembly instrument, and — like all such UNGA products — it had no power or authority to offer anything to anybody. UNGA resolutions are strictly proposals or exhortations; they have NO BINDING LEGAL FORCE. They cannot create or destroy; they cannot command or prohibit.

It’s really quite astonishing that you don’t know this; there’s nothing esoteric about it. Look it up for yourself.

In fact, if UNGA 181 had been actually implemented, it would have been in clear violation of Article 5 of the Mandate Charter.

The value of Res 181 was not as a legal instrument, but as a political one. It served as an organizing device for marshaling world opinion on behalf of what was broadly recognized to be long-overdue Jewish independence.

The LEGAL warrant for that [viz., for Jewish de jure sovereignty] had already been established 25 yrs earlier: when the 8-nation, LON Council had voted — unanimously — to ratify [24 July 22] the Mandate Charter.

All that remained was for the Jewish People, per Articles 2, 4 & 6 of the Charter, to develop in an orderly manner, a Jewish majority population, such that independence could be declared and de facto sovereignty emerge.

“That was the offer Israel accepted, and is obligated by today.”

The only way Israel would [arguably] have been obligated by her acceptance of Res 181 would have been if BOTH parties had signed on to the proposal at the same time — as this would [again, arguably] have rendered the partition instrument MUTUALLY CONTRACTUAL.

But that, of course, is NOT what happened. Instead, the local ethnic Arabs not only flat-out REJECTED Res 181, but they also proceeded to then punctuate their rejection by promptly making war on the Palestine Jewish community throughout the country.

The undeniable truth of the matter (just in case a paltry thing like the truth really does matter) is that the local Arabs of the era were so incensed, so outraged, at the very NOTION that the traditionally dhimmi Jew should now be regarded the EQUAL! of any Arab (surely an act against nature itself) — something quite-literally unheard-of for the past 1200 years of Islam — that they preferred to go w/o statehood for themselves if that’s what it would take to deny it to the detested al-yahud, who seemed, appallingly (alarmingly!) to no longer know his place.

The inescapable reality is that Res 181 survives today only as an interesting artifact or curio of history; a relic; a dead letter — brought, by Jew-haters, to an ignominious end. There is only one thing left to be done w/ the corpse: Bury it.

“But you know all this”

What I know is:

1. that YOU don’t ‘know’ what you THINK you know;

2. that you’ve got more axes to grind than you know what to DO with; and

3. that you’re fundamentally FULLOVIT because you have a hard time maintaining an open mind.

“… and still you pretend you don’t.”

Nope, no pretending here. You must be confusing me w/ that bloodshot, hungover ogre who glared back balefully at you this morning from the bathroom mirror.

“What you’re primarily doing is lying and manipulating.”

I never lie online; DON’T NEED to. The anonymity of the internet allows me the freedom to say precisely what I think, and w/ utter impunity. I love it, and am delighted to luxuriate in that freedom of frankness.

As for manipulating, I daresay that’s YOUR specialty.

(And I’m sure that this is hardly the first time YOU’VE been told that.)

“No one is buying it.”

It’s no skin off MY nose, bubbeleh, because I’ve got nothing to SELL.

As far as I’m concerned, you (and any other readers of my posts) are absolutely free to believe or disbelieve whatever it SUITS you to believe or disbelieve. (You will anyway.)





Source link