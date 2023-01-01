Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine





First, under Article 12(1) the general assembly has no jurisdiction over issues in the competence of the security council.

“While the Security Council is exercising in respect of any dispute or situation the functions assigned to it in the present Charter, the General Assembly shall not make any recommendation with regard to that dispute or situation unless the Security Council so requests.”

Second, Article 96 only permits reference of a legal question not a political question. The ICJ in 1948 rejected a resolution submitted by Syria as to the legal position of Palestine after the war. The ICJ said such questions were political in nature and not rightfully before the court.

The UNGA 2022 resolution is a political question over which the ICJ has no jurisdiction to hear.





