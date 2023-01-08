Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine





During the Mandate Jews couldn’t “remove” Arabs from Palestine,

even if they wanted to.

The fact is that many Arabs transferred themselves *into* Palestine during this period,

to participate in the prosperity which Jewish immigrants were bringing.

And there was no need for it.

To understand how empty the land really was,

travelling around the countryside, even today,

with a population over ten times as big, would be a big help.

Just get away from Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem, and look out the window.

Even Gaza and the West Bank have more empty, unused land

than you would guess from thousands of miles away.

Jews may want to live in Israel because of their beliefs,

but their claims are legal and moral.





