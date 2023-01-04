Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine





Anwar Sadat did less than that, and got everything he wanted

He got a separate peace and paid for it with his life.

He told the Knesset in November 1977 that there could be no peace in thee Middle East without a just peace for the Palestinians. He went to Jerusalem as a gesture of goodwill to break the logjam.

Begin thanked him for his initiative but said ‘Judea and Samaria’ were off the negotiating table. That had Sadat right royally shafted. Just shows the extent to which the Israelis are bad faith actors…





