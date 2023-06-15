Re: UN Palestine Refugee Agency near brink of collapse, its head warns





{A} – What “upsets” me is incitement to do violence, riots, stone-throwing, stabbing, murder, terrorism, & war crimes, and

-1- The “Palestinian” Arabs have absolutely no right to use such tactics against the People of Israel, just as

-2- Russia has absolutely no right to use such tactics against the People of Ukraine – Period.

And,

{B} – It is both the Islamic Jihadist Hamas and Corrupt & Thieving PLO regimes that

-1- cause & “force the oppressed Palestinian people to live in poverty”, misery, & violence, and

-2- use them as human-shields causing massive death & destruction, to “get attention from the world”,

as a consolation prize, since they are incapable of achieving their goal of ethnic cleansing the Jews from Israel.

And,

{C} – The oldest & most pervasive form of Hatred & “Bigotry” is Antisemitism, which so often causes

-1- Faulting the Jewish State of Israel for Self-Defense against Islamic Jihadist Aggressions, while

-2- Not doing so to the aggressive & supposed “oppressed Palestinian people”, who

incite violence, riot, throw stones, stab, murder, terrorize, and even commit

Real & Routine War Crimes, with massive missile barrages

raining down on the peaceful civilians of

the Jewish State of Israel.





