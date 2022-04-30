Re: UN: Over 3,000 people died or went missing at sea in hope of reaching Europe

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN: Over 3,000 people died or went missing at sea in hope of reaching EuropeMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 30, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You fail again Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner: How to watch it, what to know next article Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: lots of economic and social issues to tackle, constitutional reform ‘not a priority’ for now, John Lee says The author comredg you might also like Re: Erdogan meets Saudi leaders in first visit since Khashoggi murder Re: UK Labour canvasses with Israel politicians in effort to win Jewish votes Re: Israel approves new 31-unit settlement construction in Hebron Re: Israel approves new 31-unit settlement construction in Hebron Re: Israel approves new 31-unit settlement construction in Hebron Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email