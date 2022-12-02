Re: UN ‘outrage’ was empty words to describe an empty ‘cavity’ in Gaza  – Middle East Monitor





You bring up Article 51 of the UN Charter: “Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security.”

First of all, Gaza/Hamas is not a member of the United Nations, and second, firing thousands of indiscriminate rockets into Israel’s civilian populations, with the known Israeli response is not self defense, it is a calculated Hamas decision to gain more humanitarian aid and win the propaganda war by showing pictures of the aftermath of the Israeli response that Hamas has invited on the people of Gaza.





