MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN officially asks Israel to leave Golan HeightsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on December 27, 2019 add comment 29 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest As usual, your opinion doesn’t count for rat dropping Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: UN officially asks Israel to leave Golan Heights next article Autoridades venezolanas "dan de baja" a 5 miembros de una banda colombiana The author admin you might also like Re: Former ambassador to Israel calls for persecution of Muslims in France Re: Hindu nationalists are seeking the Israelification of India; they must be stopped Re: The ICC’s decision presents a last chance to save Israel from itself Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency Re: Israel army admits ‘mistakes’ in attack that killed 8 Gaza civilians Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email