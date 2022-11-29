Re: UN official calls for legal framework to protect Palestinian women from violence





If UN Women’s Special Representative in Palestine, Maryse Guimondwants to protect women in Gaza, she should be advocating the removal of the misogynist Hamas government and terrorist organizations in Gaza. Hamas segregates men and women. Women can not travel outside Gaza for work or school without a male okaying her leaving. Hamas controls through morality police where women can get their hair cut or if they can go to a restaurant or smoke a hoohka.

Hamas in its Charter views women as baby incubators and teachers of male children to become martyrs. Hamas believes it needs to control women mind and body and do. Free the women of Gaza by freeing them from Hamas and Islam.





