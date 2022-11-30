Re: UN official calls for legal framework to protect Palestinian women from violence

Your life is a life of disgrace because you got nothing that you could be
proud of except for money. The Nigerian, the Iranian, the Russian, the
Italian, the Algerian, the Yemeni, the Somali, the Saudi, the Chinese, the
Portuguese, the Japanese, all have traditions, customs, foods, music, dance
that was passed down to them from generations. What traditions, customs,
foods, music, dance could you possibly claim to be yours unless what
you stole from other people? I will repeat: your life is a disgrace
because your ancestors are made up, fictional.