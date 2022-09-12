Re: UN official 'alarmed' at targeting of rights defenders in occupied Palestinian territory

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN official 'alarmed' at targeting of rights defenders in occupied Palestinian territoryMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 12, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest WGAS. (Look it up.) Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Former Salesforce Program Architect Ivan Harris Joins Provar as CTO next article White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral The author comredg you might also like Re: Six Syrian refugees found dead on boat reaching Sicily Re: Decades after 9/11, Muslims battle plague of Islamophobia in US- Muslims continue to be target of hate, bullying, discrimination, says Council on American-Islamic Relations Re: Lieberman accuses Netanyahu of using Nazi propaganda methods Re: Senior Hamas delegation visits Russia for talks Re: Palestinians showcase their land in Argentina’s Festival of Immigrants – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email