Re: UN High Commissioner urged by rights groups to ensure justice for Palestine

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN High Commissioner urged by rights groups to ensure justice for PalestineMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 20, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest yet another palestinian terrorists attempt at self pleasuring however overall just another fart into the wind Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Wisconsin taxpayers ask US Supreme Court to block Biden student loan forgiveness program next article 'Joe Biden can have them': Mastriano vows to bus migrants to Delaware The author comredg you might also like Re: Why the Turkish-Libyan MOU has enraged Libyans and regional countries Re: Israel is facing diplomatic problems in every direction Re: Did Israel, not Lehi, murder UN Mediator, Folke Bernadotte, in 1948? Re: Turkiye Parliament extends stationing of troops in Lebanon Re: OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email