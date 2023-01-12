Re: UN envoys to Libya fail because of the body’s failure – Middle East Monitor





UN . Org: Since his briefing last month, Mr. Bathily has continued working to advance the political process and revive the electoral track.

In Türkiye, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Tunisia, he told ambassadors he had been seeking coordinated support for the UN Mission, UNSMIL, to help political leaders overcome their differences, and resolve the legitimacy crisis of institutions, designed to democratize the divided nation.

“I reiterated that the first important step on the path to legitimacy, security, and sustained stability is to afford the 2.8 million Libyans registered to vote the opportunity to cast their ballot and to freely select their country’s future leaders to open a new era for Libya, its neighbours and the region”, said the top UN official, who heads UNSMIL.

Expressing gratitude for support the UN in resuming intra-Libyan dialogue, he informed the ambassadors of plans to hold talks with other international partners over the coming weeks.





