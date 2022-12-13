Re: UN Envoy visits Palestine to investigate Israel violations against children





The Evening Star – Washington D.C. April 12, 1948

By the Associated Press

Arabs Claim Capture Of Kastel, but Jews Say Town Is Theirs

JERUSALEM, April 12, 1948

A Red Cross investigation showed many women and children were among the 254 Arab dead there.

The Arab Higher Committee asked Moslems and Christian everywhere to “consider the facts of the massacre of innocent people by Jews at Deir Yassin and to decide the world’s reaction to it.

The committee’s general secretary. Dr. Hussein el Khalidi, said:

“Deir Yassin, where this outrage occurred,- is practically the only (Arab) village in the Jerusalem area which had not yet appealed to any Arab authority as being in danger of Jews. In the early morning Friday they (the Jews) swooped in and practically exterminated women, children and old men. The only ones who managed to escape were the young men. After that massacre in which some 250 were killed by guns and grenades the remaining 150 women and children were dumped into trucks, paraded through Jewish areas, spat on and stoned.”

