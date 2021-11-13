MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN: Economic situation in Palestinian territories is 'dire'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 13, 2021 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … additionally this produces not exactly the necessary IQ to change their own situation. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Skycatch and DJI Share Best Practices in Mining Operations During… next article COP26: can billionaire fossil-fuel tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani bring the Midas touch to India’s net-zero ambitions? The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran: US must guarantee it will not back down from nuclear deal Re: Iran: US must guarantee it will not back down from nuclear deal Re: Wielding fresh leverage, Iran to play hardball at nuclear talks Re: Iran-backed group carried out drone attack on Iraq PM, officials say Re: World must change the way it deals with Israel, says Palestinian president Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email