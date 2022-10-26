MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN contracts supporting Assad regime in Syria, study findsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 26, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Say what? This was supposed to be tomorrow’s news. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Latest OPNsense® brings third party security verification next article John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz finally debated in the Pa. U.S. Senate race. Here’s how they tackled the issues. The author comredg you might also like Re: UN contracts supporting Assad regime in Syria, study finds Re: Assassinations do not stop the resistance Re: Assassinations do not stop the resistance Re: In tit-for-tat move, Iran sanctions EU officials, entities amid protests Re: IDF soldier drags blindfolded Palestinian child through hospital Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email