MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN contracts supporting Assad regime in Syria, study findsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 26, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The corrupt Assad Crime Family is unworthy of UN support … full stop It’s a criminal organization … hello? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Realtors and Agents are Downloading the Reasn App to Secure Lifelong… The author comredg you might also like Re: UN contracts supporting Assad regime in Syria, study finds Re: Assassinations do not stop the resistance Re: Assassinations do not stop the resistance Re: In tit-for-tat move, Iran sanctions EU officials, entities amid protests Re: IDF soldier drags blindfolded Palestinian child through hospital Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email