Re: UN condemns Israel for making 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians





So what is new? The UN issues more condemnations against Israel than it does against all the other nations of the world. It is almost a reflexive motion for the nations of the UN to issue resolutions in the general assembly condemning Israeli multiple times year after year. For instance the general assembly condemned Israel 17 times and all the other countries of the world 6 times in 2020. A hot mic in the UN in 2013 caught an interpreter saying Un resolutions against Israel were a bit much. In fact between 2006 and 2013 the UNHRC has issued 45 condemnations of Israel and Israel is the only country in the world on the UNHRC agenda each and every year to be condemned year in and year out.

The UN will report on Palestinians killed but not that most Palestinians were killed attacking Israelis.





