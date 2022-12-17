Re: UN condemns Israel for making 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians





The first official vision of a reconstituted Jewish nation in Palestine occurred in 1865 when Rabbi Yahuda Alkali (Balkans) composed and circulated a position paper calling for the Jews to return to the land of Israel. It was conceived as a REFUGE and when Herzl came into notoriety in the late 1800s, it was still envisioned as a REFUGE.

When it was chartered by the League of Nations in 1922, its purpose was still a REFUGE. The charter (“Mandate”) did not limit the Jewish immigration to just Middle Eastern Jews. So there is your answer. Refuges by their core nature are intended to be intentionally populated. Before WW1, the Jewish population of the former Turkish Empire was around 1%. 2022 Israel measures around 0.6% of the former Empire and contains a 25% non-Jewish citizenry. Who else they get to invite is their business. Normally nations invite those who will support and defend them and exclude those who would attack them.

Jews can be a great blessing if they are treated decently. If Jews are left alone to live in peace, the worst they would do to anyone is call their lawyer. In between phone calls to their lawyers, they generate a lot of wealth which permeates the area. They also advance education and medicine. It is not a “dumping ground”, it is a refuge.





