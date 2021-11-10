MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN concerned about Israeli army ban on Palestinian NGOs MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 10, 2021 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Stop being ””’concerned””’, and act instead. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Alexander Bashlykov Joins nablet to Further Grow Transcoder and Cloud… The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel MK Abbas refuses to meet the Palestinian president Re: Tlaib calls on US to stop enabling Israel to kill Palestinian children Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East Monitor Re: Bill Gates should know better: Israel ravages the environment in Palestine Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email