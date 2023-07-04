MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN avoids condemnation of Israeli drone attacks on JeninMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 4, 2023 add comment 27 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Israel was reborn not created. Israel existed before international law or our modem. Days Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Tech war: China’s move to impose controls on gallium and germanium is a mixed blessing for country’s exporters next article Substance found in White House library tests positive for cocaine The author comredg you might also like Re: Muslims body in US shocked over FBI's secret surveillance since 9/11 attacks Re: Muslims body in US shocked over FBI's secret surveillance since 9/11 attacks Re: OIC condemns Israel military operation in Jenin Re: Forest dump: how a Jewish charity hides Israeli war crimes Re: UN avoids condemnation of Israeli drone attacks on Jenin Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email