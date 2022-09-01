Re: UN: 6,400 Palestinian students’ education at risk due to Israel demolition orders – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UN: 6,400 Palestinian students’ education at risk due to Israel demolition orders – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 1, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The Israeli Declaration of Independence doesn’t mention it, you IgnorantFookin’Twat. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China’s biggest AI forum kicks off in Shanghai under cloud of latest US export ban next article Hillary Clinton at the Venice Film Festival! The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel slammed for exploiting plight of Ukrainian Jews Re: US warns PA against requesting full UN membership in Security Council Re: 'Seriously flawed' definition of anti-Semitism must be dropped, says Jewish coalition Re: US ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Iran nuclear deal – Middle East Monitor Re: US ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Iran nuclear deal – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email