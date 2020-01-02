INDIANS (ET)Re: Ultra-Orthodox Jew to become Israel’s health ministerINDIANS (ET) by admin on January 2, 2020 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest We’re not. You are. Please stop beating your wife and children and spreading lies about Jews. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Africa: Kenyatta, Odinga Helped DR Congo's Tshisekedi Win Presidential Poll next article Re: Ultra-Orthodox Jew to become Israel’s health minister The author admin you might also like Re: Israel’s countdown to achieve the ‘alternative homeland’ in Jordan begins Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Northeastern Iran, State TV Says Re: 2020 heralds the decade of new colonial borders Re: Israel’s Netanyahu says will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases Re: Israel’s Netanyahu says will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email