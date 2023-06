Re: UK will continue to push for speedy Sweden accession to NATO – Cleverly





Lukashenko warns collapse of Russia

The Belarusian ruler Lukashenko holds one Collapse of Russia for one Great danger.

During the uprising he immediately got his troops in readiness shifted

The authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has the brief uprising of the mercenary troops Wagner as a serious threat both for his country as well as for Russia.

“If Russia collapses, we will stay behind under the rubble, we

will all die.”

Alexander Lukashenko





Source link