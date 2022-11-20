Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 20, 2022 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Paradox and Justiceare as twinsmuch ill at easeWith the one beholden Conscienceand the otherprone to seize Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House bid still on table for Nikki Haley as she calls for 'younger generation to lead' next article Man, 87, is China’s first Covid death in country’s worst outbreak for months The author comredg you might also like Re: Smotrich insists on defence job, rejects Netanyahu compromises Re: Australian MP, Andrew Wilkie, speaks up for Palestine Re: World Cup fans raise Palestine flag Re: Palestinians protest against Israel’s fake graves in Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor Re: University of Cambridge members condemn visit by Israeli politician Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email