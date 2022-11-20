close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion

Paradox and Justice
are as twins
much ill at ease
With the one beholden Conscience
and the other
prone to seize



